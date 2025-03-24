The Ifon-Orolu Progressive Union is urging Governor Ademola Adeleke to take strong action to bring lasting peace to Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun.

According to a statement from the union’s Publicity Secretary, Basit Olatunji, tougher measures are needed to stop further violence and hold those responsible accountable.

He accused Ilobu of repeatedly attacking Ifon and nearby villages, particularly targeting innocent farmers.

Basit Olatunji also alleged that Ilobu residents have been distorting facts to gain sympathy and that they withdrew from a government-led peace deal before the recent clashes escalated, causing displacement and destruction.

He emphasized the need for the prosecution of those involved in the crisis.

In the meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN is calling on traditional rulers in the affected towns, the Olufon, Oba Peter Oluwole; the Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan; and the Elerin of Erin, Oba Omoloye to urge their people to embrace peace.

Chairman of CAN in the State, Reverend John Adeleke, also appealed to the state government to take firmer steps in enforcing security measures that will protect lives and property in the troubled communities.