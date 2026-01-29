The Accord Party in Osun State has announced that Governor Ademola Adeleke has been formally recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its governorship candidate for the August 8, 2026 election. The party’s state chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, disclosed this in a state...

The Accord Party in Osun State has announced that Governor Ademola Adeleke has been formally recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its governorship candidate for the August 8, 2026 election.

The party’s state chairman, Pastor Victor Akande, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo, explaining that the confirmation followed the successful completion and submission of all required nomination documents to INEC.

He said the electoral body has now listed Adeleke as the party’s duly nominated candidate.

Describing the development as a major step in the party’s election preparations, Akande said it resolved any uncertainty surrounding Accord’s nomination process for the 2026 governorship race.

“We are pleased to formally inform the good people of Osun State that His Excellency, Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has been successfully uploaded into the records of INEC as the Accord Party’s candidate,” Akande said.

He added that the confirmation underscored the party’s adherence to laid-down electoral rules and procedures guiding candidate nominations.

“The confirmation by INEC is an affirmation that the nomination process has been duly concluded in line with the requirements of the law,” the Accord chairman said.

Akande also expressed appreciation to party members and residents of the state for their continued support since preparations for the election began, noting that the encouragement had strengthened the party’s resolve.

According to him, “We appreciate the overwhelming support, solidarity and confidence reposed in the party and in Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of Osun State.”

He urged supporters to remain committed to the electoral process and called on eligible voters to ensure they are properly registered with INEC and have obtained their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the August 8, 2026 governorship election.