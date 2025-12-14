A faction within the Osun State Accord Party announced Clement Bamigbola as its candidate for the state’s governorship election following the conclusion of its own primary election. The Chris Imumolen-led faction has strongly criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke over his defection to the Accord...

A faction within the Osun State Accord Party announced Clement Bamigbola as its candidate for the state’s governorship election following the conclusion of its own primary election.

The Chris Imumolen-led faction has strongly criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke over his defection to the Accord Party.

The group has described the move as a ‘back-door entry’ and has declared it ‘invalid.’

According to the group Imumolen-led faction, proper party procedures were not followed, raising serious questions about the legitimacy of the governor’s reported action.

Party insiders claim that such a move threatens internal cohesion and could deepen existing divisions within political circles.

Although following the official defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke to the Accord Party, the party’s national leadership has cleared him to participate in the Osun State gubernatorial primary.



Adeleke, alongside his deputy and other top aides, defected from the People’s Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Elder Ibe Thankgod, Chairman of the Accord Party Screening Committee, confirmed that Adeleke had been screened ahead of Wednesday’s primary.

TVC previously reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the Accord Party’s governorship candidate for next year’s election in Osun State.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was the sole aspirant of the party, secured 145 out of 150 votes cast by delegates.

His emergence as the party’s candidate comes less than 24 hours after announcing his defection to the Accord Party, having left the Peoples Democratic Party more than a month ago.