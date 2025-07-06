A fourth minute strike by six-time African Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala steered the Super Falcons to a comfortable 3-0 victory over their Tunisian counterparts as the nine-time champions got their challenge for a 10th continental title smoothly off the ground in Casablanca on Sunday....

Rinsola Babajide, from the left side of the field, floated the ball from a free-kick, and as defender Ashley Plumptre missed contact, the USA-based Oshoala met the ball with a glancing header to force the ball past goalkeeper Soulaima Jabrani at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Morocco’s industrial and economic capital.

Oshoala came close to doubling the advantage in the 16th minute, but defender Norhene Bettoumi was alert and diverted the ball as the forward was set to pull the trigger from Toni Payne’s cross.

Deborah Abiodun’s left-footed shot in the 37th minute did not have enough power behind it, but two minutes into added time of the first period, Babajide packed enough power into her shot as she stormed past Chaima Alabbassi and blasted past Jabrani for Nigeria’s second of the evening.

Just before the break, Ashleigh Plumptre thought she had got Nigeria’s third off a header from Babajide’s corner kick, but her effort was disallowed.

In the second half, Plumptre, forever adventurous, rattled Jabrani with a sharp shot, and four minutes later, substitute Esther Okoronkwo’s sharp delivery begged for connection.

Osinachi Ohale missed from close range as Nigeria chased the ball in a melee from a free-kick in the 62nd minute. At the other end, the veteran defender was fortunate not to be penalized after bringing down the lively Salma Zemzem in Nigeria’s vital area.

True to character, Okoronkwo bustled and hustled, and came pretty close with nine minutes left when she turned a defender and saw the ball hit the upfront from her shot.

Three minutes later, she was jumping for joy when her knockdown, from Plumptre’s cross, found fellow substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo in the right place to slot the ball past Jabrani for Nigeria’s third.

In added time, Plumptre’s clever header almost got Jabrani befuddled, but there was still time for Zemzem to rattle goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie’s crossbar.

Victory handed the Super Falcons three precious points and momentary leadership of group B, ahead of the clash between Algeria and Botswana.