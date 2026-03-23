Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-born tech entrepreneur and owner of OnlyFans, an adult content website, has died at age 43 after battling cancer.
According to Forbes, a company spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday, saying Radvinsky died “peacefully after a long battle with cancer.”
Forbes reported that Radvinsky, after a murky and controversial early career, made billions, $1.9 million a day.
Radvinsky purchased OnlyFans in 2018, transforming the fan subscription service that lets users pay for exclusive content from creators from a niche website to a hugely popular porn business, which Forbes reported was making him $1.9 million per day in 2024.
Forbes disclosed that OnlyFans’ burgeoning popularity, which skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic, lifted Radvinsky’s fortunes, making him a billionaire in 2021.
Forbes further disclosed that he doubled his net worth to $4.7 billion by the time of his death.
Radvinsky was famously secretive and avoided giving interviews, but built his fortune after a shady early career in which he made websites that direct users to porn content.
Radvinsky makies money off of every click.
According to reports, Radvinsky was in talks to sell OnlyFans in a deal that would value the company at $8 billion, .
Radvinsky was worth $4.7 billion at the time of his death, making him the No. 869 wealthiest person in the world.
He ranked No. 181 on the 2025 Forbes 400 ranking of the wealthiest people in America.
Radvinsky paid himself $1.8 billion in dividends through early 2025, and OnlyFans generated $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024 as users spent $7.2 billion on the platform.