Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-born tech entrepreneur and owner of OnlyFans, an adult content website, has died at age 43 after battling cancer. According to Forbes, a company spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday, saying Radvinsky died “peacefully after a long battle with cancer.” Forbes reported that Radvinsky, after a murky…...

Leonid Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-born tech entrepreneur and owner of OnlyFans, an adult content website, has died at age 43 after battling cancer.

According to Forbes, a company spokesperson confirmed his death on Monday, saying Radvinsky died “peacefully after a long battle with cancer.”

Forbes reported that Radvinsky, after a murky and controversial early career, made billions, $1.9 million a day.

Radvinsky purchased OnlyFans in 2018, transforming the fan subscription service that lets users pay for exclusive content from creators from a niche website to a hugely popular porn business, which Forbes reported was making him $1.9 million per day in 2024.

Forbes disclosed that OnlyFans’ burgeoning popularity, which skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic, lifted Radvinsky’s fortunes, making him a billionaire in 2021. Forbes further disclosed that he doubled his net worth to $4.7 billion by the time of his death.

Radvinsky was famously secretive and avoided giving interviews, but built his fortune after a shady early career in which he made websites that direct users to porn content. Radvinsky makies money off of every click.