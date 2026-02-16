Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation along the Akunu–Auga Road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State. The operation, conducted on February 14, 2026, followed credible intelligence repor...

Troops of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralised two suspected armed terrorists during a tactical operation along the Akunu–Auga Road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The operation, conducted on February 14, 2026, followed credible intelligence reports on the movement of suspected criminal elements within the area.

In a statement issued by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 32 Artillery Brigade, Major Irabor Njoka, troops stationed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Auga swiftly mobilised and intercepted the suspects.

The encounter resulted in a gun battle, during which two of the suspects were killed, while others reportedly escaped with gunshot wounds.

The Army stated that the operation was carried out in collaboration with personnel of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, and local vigilantes.

Items recovered at the scene included one AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 61 rounds of ammunition, three mobile phones, a jackknife, a torchlight, suspected illicit drugs, charms, and ₦39,000 in cash.

The Brigade noted that the successful operation highlights the Nigerian Army’s determination to curb criminal activities and safeguard lives and property across the state.

It added that troops would sustain aggressive clearance operations, intensify patrols along identified criminal routes, and strengthen collaboration with other security agencies and local stakeholders to enhance security in Ondo State.

The Army also urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies, emphasising that public cooperation remains crucial to ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.