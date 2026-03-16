The Ondo State Police Command has dismissed reports that bandits were arrested at the Akure Airport, contradicting an earlier claim by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that suspects were apprehended around the airport perimeter. In a press release issued on Monday, the Police Command described the report as…...

The Ondo State Police Command has dismissed reports that bandits were arrested at the Akure Airport, contradicting an earlier claim by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that suspects were apprehended around the airport perimeter.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Police Command described the report as false, misleading, and capable of causing unnecessary panic, insisting that no security breach occurred at the airport.

The Police clarified that the recent security operation carried out by its operatives was not at the airport but around the Eleyewo axis of Akure, following credible intelligence from a concerned resident.

Spokesperson of the command, Abayomi Jimoh, the operation led to the arrest of two suspected kidnap logistics suppliers, not bandits as earlier reported.

READ ALSO: FAAN Confirms Arrest of Suspected Bandits Near Akure Airport

Preliminary investigation, the Command said, revealed that the suspects were assisting kidnapping gangs operating within the state and had already made useful confessional statements aiding ongoing investigations.

The Police therefore urged the public to disregard reports claiming that bandits were arrested at the airport, stressing that security around critical infrastructure in the state remains intact.

The Command also reassured residents that efforts are ongoing to track down other members of the criminal network linked to the arrested suspects.

The Police Commissioner appreciated the vigilance of residents and encouraged members of the public to continue providing timely information to security agencies to support crime-fighting efforts.

The development has, however, raised questions over the earlier statement credited to FAAN announcing the arrest of four suspected bandits near the Akure Airport.