The Ondo State House of Assembly has elected Ololade Gbegudu, representing Okitipupa Constituency II, as the new Deputy Speaker following the resignation of Prince Abayomi Akinruntan from the position.

The change in leadership was announced during plenary at the Assembly Complex in Akure, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji.

In a resignation letter read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Benjamin Jaiyeola, Akinruntan ,the former deputy speaker cited the need to honour the principle of power rotation in the state as the reason for stepping down.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the 10th Assembly for the opportunity to serve as Deputy Speaker.

Prior to this, Speaker Oladiji had formally announced . Olatunji Oshati as the new Majority Leader of the House.

His appointment was ratified during a parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers held earlier the same day.

The shake-up in the Assembly leadership comes as part of efforts to maintain political balance in the distribution of key positions among the various zones of the state.