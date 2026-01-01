Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed security operatives to intensify security measures across the state’s 18 local government areas to forestall a recurrence of the recent attack on the police station in Ipele Owo. The governor gave the directive shortly after a security meeting...

The governor gave the directive shortly after a security meeting with heads of various security agencies in the state. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the necessary support and resources to enable security operatives effectively discharge their duties.

Governor Aiyedatiwa noted that the prompt response of security agencies helped to prevent the attackers from causing further damage, describing the intervention as timely and commendable.

He added that the motive behind the attack remains unknown, charging security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and unmask those responsible.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebowale Lawal, assured residents that concerted efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.