In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, Abayomi Jimoh, the Command clarified that contrary to reports circulating on social media, no church or religious centre was attacked during the incident.

According to preliminary findings, between 20 and 30 armed men invaded the police station at about 9:41 p.m., firing assault rifles and deploying explosives.

The attackers set the facility ablaze, resulting in the destruction of the station building and several exhibits. The Police confirmed that no life was lost in the attack.

The statement said that upon receiving the distress report, a joint security team comprising personnel of the Police, Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other non-state actors was immediately mobilised to the scene.

However, the assailants had already fled before the arrival of security operatives.

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Adebowale Lawal, described the attack as a tragic and reprehensible act against peace and security in the state. He urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that the situation is firmly under control.

He consequently ordered the immediate deployment of additional operational assets to the area, including Tactical Teams, Explosive Ordnance Disposal–Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) units, as well as Police Mobile Force personnel. A coordinated manhunt has also been launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Command assured the public that further developments would be communicated as investigations continue.