The Ondo APC Democratic Movement extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Olufehinti Olusegun on his well-merited appointment as Director of Project at the South-West Development Commission (SWDC).

The group said the notable appointment stands as a clear affirmation of his unwavering commitment, exceptional competence, and sustained contributions to the socio-economic development of the South-West region and the nation as a whole.

This congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by public relations officer of the group, Akinrinlola O Adedeji, a copy which was made available to reporters.

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for deeming it fit to appoint him as the pioneer Director of project of the commission.

According to the statement; “Your elevation to this strategic role not only reflects the trust reposed in your capacity but also gives hope to young professionals and technocrats across Ondo State that diligence and integrity are still recognised and rewarded in public service.

“We express gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Olufehinti Olusegun into this position. It is a clear sign the President love Ondo state people”

The group equally expressed gratitude to the Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support for qualified indigenes who are making Ondo State proud beyond its borders.

It added , “This appointment further underscores your commitment to inclusive governance and the upliftment of capable sons and daughters of our dear state.

“Once again, we extend our warmest congratulations to Mr. Olufehinti and we are confident that you will justify the confidence reposed in you and contribute meaningfully to the Commission’s mandate of accelerating development across the South-West.”