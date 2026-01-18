Operatives of the Western Nigerian Security Network, Ondo State Command, with code name Amotekun, have arrested three herdsmen over an alleged attempt to kill their employer after slaughtering 10 of his cows in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area. According to a Sunday publication cited on The Nation,...

Operatives of the Western Nigerian Security Network, Ondo State Command, with code name Amotekun, have arrested three herdsmen over an alleged attempt to kill their employer after slaughtering 10 of his cows in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area.

According to a Sunday publication cited on The Nation, the suspects, 40-year-old Ibrahim, 30-year-old Yunusa, and 25-year-old Abdukadri, were apprehended following a report lodged with the security outfit.

Parading the suspects alongside others arrested following a statewide operation, Amotekun Commander Adetunji Adeleye disclosed that 32 individuals were taken into custody for various offences.

Adeleye said the arrests stemmed from intensified intelligence-led operations, particularly in response to the increasing influx of young, unemployed men from the northern part of the country into Ondo State.

Adeleye explained that among the 32 suspects, 12 were picked up for disturbances, three for violating the anti-grazing law, and 17 in connection with kidnap-related activities.

He said the trio from Idoani are accused of plotting to kill their ‘Fulani boss’ after killing 10 of his cows.

He also raised concern over rising banditry in the Akoko axis, noting that two suspects — Pius (23) and John (35) — were arrested while allegedly attempting to collect ransom from the family of a kidnapped victim. Other accomplices remain at large.

Adeleye further dismissed a viral social media report claiming that bandits had invaded Akure, describing it as misinformation.

“Bandits did not enter Akure. What actually happened was that 42 people were discovered hiding inside a bitumen truck loaded with bitumen. Investigation and profiling of these individuals have commenced.

“We are working with other security agencies to ensure that those without genuine reasons for coming into the state are returned to their states of origin,” he said.