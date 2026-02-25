Jamiu Olawale and his wife, who were abducted at their residence in Ilu Abo, Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, have regained their freedom. The couple was kidnapped last Friday shortly after returning home from work. They were released on Tuesday night after spending four days in captiv...

Jamiu Olawale and his wife, who were abducted at their residence in Ilu Abo, Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo State, have regained their freedom.

The couple was kidnapped last Friday shortly after returning home from work. They were released on Tuesday night after spending four days in captivity.

A relative of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that a ransom of five million naira was paid to secure their release.

“Jamiu and his wife were released by their captors on Tuesday night. They have now reunited with their family,” the source said.

Another source disclosed that the kidnappers initially demanded forty million naira, and later reduced it to twelve million naira.

TVC News previously reported that the residents of Liberty Avenue in the Iluabo and Ajegunle areas of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a protest over a violent attack by suspected kidnappers that led to the abduction of a woman and the injury of two other persons.

The incident occurred when about six armed men stormed the community and attacked residents who were returning to their homes.

During the attack, the assailants opened fire on a man identified as John Ofuduwa as he was driving into his residence, leaving him with a gunshot injury.