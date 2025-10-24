President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the leadership of the Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture. According to a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, G...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the leadership of the Armed Forces as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, General Olufemi Oluyede has been appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing General Christopher Musa.

The President also named Major-General W. Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke as Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas as the new Chief of Naval Staff. The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, retains his position.

Tinubu expressed appreciation to the outgoing service chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” commending their contributions to national stability and the defence of the country’s territorial integrity.

He urged the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by enhancing “the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

The statement added that all appointments take immediate effect.