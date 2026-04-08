The National Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and security agencies for helping to restore the nation’s oil production. At a one-day conference on pipeline security and crude oil theft, the parliament also dismissed three petitions against…...

The National Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and security agencies for helping to restore the nation’s oil production.

At a one-day conference on pipeline security and crude oil theft, the parliament also dismissed three petitions against pipeline surveillance contracts.

National Assembly Correspondent, Jokel Adisa reports that in the past weeks, agitations for the decentralisation of the pipeline surveillance contracts have been pronounced.

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The one-day conference by the Joint committee on Petroleum Affairs seeks to address the agitations as leading players converged on the National Assembly.

Three petitions were submitted to the National Assembly seeking the decentralisation of the pipeline surveillance contracts and lawmakers host leading actors in the sector.

But the lawmakers say the petitioners are nowhere in sight to defend their position.

As the conference opened, players in the sector take turns to share thoughts.

The NNPCL, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Tantita Security Services, security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force say the nation’s oil production has recorded significant growth following improved security measures and stronger collaboration among key stakeholders.

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They agreed that Nigeria’s oil production, which dropped to about 900,000 barrels per day in August 2022 due to theft and sabotage has now witnessed tremendous improvement.

At the end of the conference, the joint committee, through a motion, passed a vote of confidence on all efforts to shore up the nation’s crude oil production and end oil theft

The Federal Government introduced the pipeline surveillance contract, including the engagement of private security actors and community-based structures to stem the gale of drop in oil theft, which impacted the nation’s oil production.

The conference says it is heartwarming to see that the nation now produces 1.8 million barrels of crude per day.