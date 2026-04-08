The Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has said that the Nigerian economy is moving beyond stabilising to long-term transformation. This was disclosed in a statement posted on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Wednesday. Edun, who was said…...

The Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, has said that the Nigerian economy is moving beyond stabilising to long-term transformation.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

Edun, who was said to have spoken at the World Bank’s April 2026 Nigeria Development Update launch in Abuja, “presented a picture of an economy in transition with inflation falling, non-oil revenues rising, debt-to-GDP declining, and the exchange rate stabilising.”

The Minister highlighted key structural reforms, including real-time digital revenue tracking, forensic audits, reduced cost of governance, and a shift from debt financing to equity and PPP models, while stressing that these gains must translate into tangible relief for Nigerians amid renewed global pressures on fuel and food prices.

“His message: Nigeria is not just stabilising, it is undergoing a long-term transformation toward a more transparent, resilient, and inclusive economy,” read part of the statement.

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TVC News Online days ago urged the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to intensify efforts toward achieving and sustaining crude oil production of 2 million barrels per day (mbpd).

During a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of NUPRC, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Abuja, Edun said, “I wish you continued success. What matters is not just reaching certain heights but sustaining them. We don’t want any stopping along the way. The trajectory should be maintained, and of course, the magic figure is 2mbpd.”