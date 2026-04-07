The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closures across key parts of the state ahead of the commissioning of major infrastructure projects scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, 2026. In a travel advisory, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the temporary closures are necessary to…...

The Lagos State Government has announced partial road closures across key parts of the state ahead of the commissioning of major infrastructure projects scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, 2026.

In a travel advisory, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the temporary closures are necessary to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the events.

He explained that the commissioning of the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will take place on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., affecting traffic flow around Opebi-Allen in Ikeja and extending towards Ojota. Motorists using these corridors during the period have been advised to seek alternative routes to minimise congestion and avoid delays.

The commissioner also disclosed that the inauguration of the Tolu Schools Complex will hold on Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., with traffic disruptions expected around Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle. Road users in the affected areas have been urged to plan their journeys ahead and allow extra travel time.

In addition, another event is scheduled later on Thursday between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. around Eko Hotel and Suites and adjoining parts of Victoria Island. Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the specified hours or proceed with caution due to anticipated traffic delays.

Osiyemi noted that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic personnel will be deployed to manage vehicular movement and ensure orderliness along the affected routes.