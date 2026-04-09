The national leadership of the City Boy Movement has appointed Iniabasi Godswill Akpabio as the organisation’s State Director in Akwa Ibom. The appointment was confirmed in a terse statement on the Movement’s verified X handle on Thursday, and forms part of efforts to expand the Movement’s grassroots presence and strengthen…...

The national leadership of the City Boy Movement has appointed Iniabasi Godswill Akpabio as the organisation’s State Director in Akwa Ibom.

The appointment was confirmed in a terse statement on the Movement’s verified X handle on Thursday, and forms part of efforts to expand the Movement’s grassroots presence and strengthen youth-focused programmes across the South-South region.

According to the statement, the Movement in the state is set for unprecedented impact under the leadership of Akpabio.

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The statement reads: “Introducing the Akwa Ibom State Director of the City Boy Movement. Iniabasi Godswill Akpabio. With her at the helm in Akwa Ibom, the movement is set for unprecedented impact.”

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The City Boy Movement, led by its grand patron, Seyi Tinubu, is a political support group which positions itself as a platform focused on youth mobilisation, civic engagement and leadership development.

The support group places a stronger emphasis on mentorship, skills acquisition and community-driven initiatives, particularly targeting young Nigerians seeking opportunities to participate in civic and political processes. It leverages technology to mobilise, educate, and empower citizens through integrity, transparency, and active civic participation, championing the Renewed Hope Agenda at every level of governance.

Following the new appointment, attention is expected to turn to the expansion of the movement’s activities in Akwa Ibom State, as part of its nationwide consolidation and strategic build-up towards the 2027 general elections.