United States President Donald Trump has drawn Nigeria into a media row with CNN over a disputed report on Iran’s position following a ceasefire agreement. The controversy erupted on Wednesday after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, intended to pave the way for negotiations. In…...

United States President Donald Trump has drawn Nigeria into a media row with CNN over a disputed report on Iran’s position following a ceasefire agreement.

The controversy erupted on Wednesday after Trump announced a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, intended to pave the way for negotiations.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump dismissed a statement aired by CNN which was attributed to Iranian authorities and suggested that Tehran had secured a significant victory in the conflict.

“The alleged statement put out by CNN World News is a fraud, as CNN well knows,” he said.

Trump further alleged that the report originated from “a fake news site (from Nigeria)” and was “immediately picked up by CNN” and presented as a legitimate headline.

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He insisted that the version broadcast by the network did not reflect Iran’s official position, adding that what he described as the “official statement” had been shared separately on his platform.

In a follow-up post, the US president intensified his criticism, accusing CNN of publishing a “knowingly false and dangerous statement” that could inflame tensions during a sensitive period.

He also called on the network to withdraw the report and issue an apology, suggesting that authorities were examining whether any wrongdoing was involved in its publication.

The disputed report, attributed to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, claimed that Tehran had inflicted a “historic and crushing defeat” on the United States and compelled Washington to accept elements of its proposed negotiation framework.

However, Trump rejected the claim, maintaining that Iran’s official communication did not support such assertions.

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CNN, meanwhile, stood by its reporting and declined to retract the story.

A spokesperson for the network said the report was based on information obtained directly from Iranian officials and corroborated by multiple state media outlets.

“We received the statement from specific official Iranian spokespeople who are known to us,” the spokesperson said, adding that versions of the statement were widely circulated in both English and Farsi across Iranian platforms.

The network maintained that it adhered to standard journalistic practices and relied on verified sources in publishing the report.

The dispute has drawn attention in Nigeria following Trump’s claim, although he did not provide evidence to support the allegation that the report originated from a Nigerian-based platform.

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Backing the president, Brendan Carr, Chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission, criticised CNN’s handling of the report, calling for accountability over what he described as a hoax headline.

The development comes amid global reactions to the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, widely seen as a step towards de-escalation.

Both Washington and Tehran have claimed success in the conflict, even as diplomatic efforts continue.