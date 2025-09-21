The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate a special milestone today, as the occasion of the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. The president, in a statement on Sunday, shared his appreciation for his...

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate a special milestone today, as the occasion of the 65th birthday of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The president, in a statement on Sunday, shared his appreciation for his wife’s support and dedication to the nation.

Tinubu extolled her leadership responsibilities on her 65th birthday, reflecting on their political struggles, marriage journey and sacrifices, describing the first lady as “my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path.”

The statement reads, “Oluremi Mi,

“As you celebrate your 65th birthday today, I honour not only the love of my life, but also a woman whose quiet strength and enduring grace have been my steadying anchor.

“Through every season, from the long years of struggle and political exile, to leadership responsibilities, you have stood firmly by my side with dignity, patience, and devotion that words can scarcely express. You are more than my wife.

“You are my confidant, counsellor, and the steady flame illuminating my path. In you, our children and grandchildren see the example of compassion and faith, and in you, our nation sees the true strength of womanhood; resolute yet tender, humble yet unshakably firm.”

According to the statement, the president commended her efforts, quiet burden, and contribution to the nation’s growth, saying her efforts are immeasurable and her sacrifices can’t be repaid.

“Nigeria owes you more than many will ever know. In every sacrifice you made quietly, in every burden you carried without complaint, you have served this country as surely as I have, not from the podium, but from the heart of our home,” Tinubu wrote.

The president continued, “Today, as your husband, I thank God for your life, health, and unwavering love. As your President, I salute you as the First Lady whose warmth and empathy continue to touch millions of lives across our land. And as your lifelong companion, I say that I love you more than ever, and am blessed every day by your presence. Your love is a treasure I hold dear. Happy 65th birthday, Oluremi @SenRemiTinubu.

Tinubu prayed for the first lady, saying, “May the years ahead be filled with joy, peace, and the fulfilment you so richly deserve.”

