The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, has died at the age of 90, he was the 43rd occupant of the revered throne.

The foremost monarch, who ascended the throne in July 2024, died in the early hours of Monday, after spending a year on the throne.

The demise of Oba Olakulehin, born July 5, 1935, is coming barely two days after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Oba Olakulehin received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, on July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, is next in line to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadan Land,