Olubadan-in-Council nominates Ladoja as 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland...

The Olubadan-In-Council has formally nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The nomination was made during a meeting held at the palace of the Olubadan, Oke-Aremo, in Ibadan

Although the nominee, Ladoja, was not present at the gathering, all members of the council signed the official nomination.

The Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Ajibola presided over the meeting and confirmed the council’s unanimous decision.

“We have all signed and nominated Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Oba Ajibola stated.

He added that while preparations are ongoing, the installation would not take place this week due to burial arrangements for the late Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on Monday, July 7, 2025.

“The late Olubadan will be buried this week. So, this week is not feasible,” Ajibola explained. “It is up to Governor Seyi Makinde to decide whether the coronation will take place in one week, two weeks, or three.”

Oba Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, is next in line under the traditional rotational system of succession in Ibadanland.