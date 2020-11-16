Nollywood power couple, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

The multiple award-winning actress took to her verified Instagram account to thank God for the years she has spent with her sweetheart.

She wrote, “Totally forgot. 35 years together. Thank you Lord. Here is to many more. Happy wedding anniversary Omo boy @_olujacobs.”

Olu Jacobs had said that the moment he set his eyes on Joke Silva, he knew she was his wife.

He said, “We were having a management meeting for a play, Wole Soyinka’s Jero Metamorphosis, when a young lady walked in. Immediately she walked in, something inside me told me that she was going to be my wife and I told the people around me that I was going to marry her. That was in 1981. In 1986, we got married.

Olu Jacobs continued, “I was not in a relationship. I had a disappointment that kept me away and I never wanted any serious commitment because the wound was still raw but when I met her, we talked and played a lot and it surprised people a lot. We travelled together a lot as well. When the time came, I did not hesitate and it was as if she was waiting for the question as well. I proposed to her in Tunisia because we were shooting a film, Ashanti. She came to join me there on her way to England and I asked her to marry me.”