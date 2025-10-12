Popular Lagos-based influencer and auto dealer, Ola of Lagos, has taken to his Instagram page to share a video confirming his car lot is being demolished. The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sending words to console him on the terrible loss, while others blame him for...

Popular Lagos-based influencer and auto dealer, Ola of Lagos, has taken to his Instagram page to share a video confirming his car lot is being demolished.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sending words to console him on the terrible loss, while others blame him for getting himself into an unavoidable trouble.

Many believed he had the Demolition coming for constructing a car showroom directly under a high-tension power line, an action against the laws of Nigeria.

TVC gather some reactions on social media, especially on X.

An X user identified as@Bruce_Da_juice wrote, “ Ola of Lagos building was not destroyed because of Karma for supporting CNG but because he broke the law for building under high tension wire / Power line. “No one is allowed to build under Power lines in Nigeria because of the danger. Everyone knows this.”

Another X user identified as @mrlurvy wrote, “It is crazy that a car lot was built directly under a power line, an obvious disaster waiting to happen. What is even more worrisome is that it took the state government nine whole months to act.

“That kind of delay in addressing a potential public safety hazard is unacceptable. We must stop romanticising lawlessness or defending acts that endanger lives and property.

“The real question should not be why the car lot was demolished, but why it took nine months for authorities to act on such a clear violation. The government must be more proactive, and people must also stop shielding offenders in the name of sentiment.

“Public safety should always come first. That structure was a disaster waiting to happen. One spark and we would be talking about lives lost, not demolition.”