Popular Lagos-based media sensation, Ola of Lagos, has debunked the controversial claim on social media suggesting that the demolition of his car lot is a targeted attack on his brand by the Lagos state government.

Ola of Lagos stated this in a viral video posted by @AsakyGRN on X as seen by TVC on Friday.

According to the statement, Ola of Lagos clarified the ownership of the lot, stating that he acquired the lot through a lease from Skywise Group.

He further expressed that the demolition carried out by Lagos State is a part of the urban safety precautions conducted across the state.

The statement reads, “I’d like to clarify the confusion circulating on social media concerning the demolition of my car lot. I have never said or claimed to own the property of the Skywise group. All I did was lease a section for doing my business.

“I repeat, I do not own the property nor have I ever claimed to build on the land.

“The Lagos State government demolished this place because of safety precautions not taken, not that Ola of Lagos was targeted or anything.

“Please stop mixing it. Ola of Lagos auto showroom is another coming inshallah, bigger and better. Just understand this happened for the good. Lagos State is not targeting the Olu of Lagos.

“I know that you all love me, and you respect the fact that Ola is pushing well. Trust me, this is not about Ola of Lagos, it is for the safety of everyone.”