In a statement issued over in Enugu, the group’s national publicity secretary, Ezechi Chukwu, urged President Bola Tinubu to exercise his constitutional powers and diplomatic leverage to secure Kanu’s release “in the spirit of equity, fairness, and inclusive justice.”

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in June 2021 and extradited to Nigeria, where he has remained in detention for four years. Ohanaeze insists that his arrest and rendition were illegal, raising questions about the legitimacy of his prolonged trial and incarceration.

“The question of Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention poses a moral burden on the corporate integrity of the Nigerian judicial system,” the statement said. “The world is watching the extent to which the Nigerian authorities are willing to procrastinate the imperative of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ohanaeze argued that Kanu’s continued incarceration, despite the legal and moral concerns surrounding his case, undermines confidence in the rule of law and national reconciliation efforts.

The group maintained that Kanu’s release would send a strong signal of President Tinubu’s commitment to national healing, particularly in the South-East, and promote a more inclusive approach to governance.