Students in Ogun State under the umbrella of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have praised the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for reviving the construction President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Estate, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, abandoned by the immediate past administration. The student bo...

Students in Ogun State under the umbrella of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) have praised the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for reviving the construction President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Estate, Kobape Road, Abeokuta, abandoned by the immediate past administration.

The student body also lauded the governor for initiating and completing categories of housing schemes aimed at bridging the housing deficit in Ogun across the state.

NAOSS in a statement jointly signed by its National President and General Secretary, Olubodun Olalekan and Adesanya Peter Ifedayo, respectively, on Saturday, said the continuation of work at the PMB Estate has clearly demonstrated Governor Abiodun-led administration’s commitment to complete projects of his predecessor that promote the socioeconomic development of the state and well-being of the people.

It observed that the estate which was inaugurated by late President Muhammadu Buhari with pomp in 2016, by the last administration, was soon abandoned and left to be overgrown with weeds.

NAOSS, however, commended the incumbent administration for not only reviving the exquisite estate, but building and completing no fewer than smart 100 duplexes that has changed the landscape of Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the state government has recorded another rare feat in the housing sector, which has been one of focal points of Governor Abiodun-led administration.

NAOSS expressed optimism that completion of the PMB Estate will further open Ogun and attract individuals who want live, work and play in the state.

The statement added other laudable housing projects such as the GRA Regeneration Scheme will no doubt transform the state as the best place to reside.

It emphasised that the success recorded by the state government in the transformation of the Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, to a world-class highbrow location, is a testament to the current administration’s vision to reposition Ogun in terms of infrastructure and socioeconomic development.

NAOSS stated further that apart from addressing the housing needs of the the people, Governor Abiodun government’s housing policy has also created thousands of direct and indirect jobs for both skilled residents and artisans.

The Association, however, commended the Ogun State Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, for his astute leadership and management acumen in actualizing the housing vision of the incumbent administration in the state.