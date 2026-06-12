The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old security guard, Abraham Aneka, over allegations of defilement, criminal intimidation, and attempted robbery involving a 16-year-old girl in the Abule-Ijoko area of the state. The Command also confirmed the recovery of a locally made single-barrel firearm allegedly used to threaten the…...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old security guard, Abraham Aneka, over allegations of defilement, criminal intimidation, and attempted robbery involving a 16-year-old girl in the Abule-Ijoko area of the state.

The Command also confirmed the recovery of a locally made single-barrel firearm allegedly used to threaten the victim during the incident.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi B. Babaseyi, the incident was reported in the early hours of June 10, 2026, at the Agbado Division by a family member of the victim.

The complainant alleged that on the night of June 9, 2026, the teenager was returning home when she was accosted by the suspect, who was reportedly armed with the firearm and forced her to his residence.

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“Detectives attached to Agbado Division of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old suspect, identified as Abraham Aneka, a security guard, over allegations of defilement, criminal intimidation, and attempted robbery involving a 16-year-old girl in the Abule-Ijoko area of Ogun State,” the statement said.

Police detectives reportedly launched an immediate operation following the complaint, leading to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the alleged weapon used in the crime.

The Command also disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor without her consent and allegedly attempted to dispossess her of her belongings.

The victim has since been issued a medical form and taken to a hospital for examination and treatment.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further discreet investigation, while the suspect remains in custody pending prosecution.

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Reiterating the Command’s stance, Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, said the police maintain zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence, especially offences involving minors.

He assured that the Command would ensure diligent investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws.

The Commissioner also urged residents to report cases of abuse and suspicious activity promptly, stressing that all complaints would be treated with urgency and professionalism.