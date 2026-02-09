The Ogun State Government has unveiled plans for a N1 billion, 900-capacity Artificial Intelligence–enabled digital classroom complex at Remo Secondary School (RSS), Sagamu, signalling a renewed push toward technology-focused learning in public education. The initiative was announced by Governor D...

The Ogun State Government has unveiled plans for a N1 billion, 900-capacity Artificial Intelligence–enabled digital classroom complex at Remo Secondary School (RSS), Sagamu, signalling a renewed push toward technology-focused learning in public education.

The initiative was announced by Governor Dapo Abiodun at the school’s 80th anniversary celebration, where he framed the project as a strategic response to the demands of a rapidly evolving global knowledge economy.

According to him, the proposed complex will form the backbone of a wider smart-education ecosystem within the school.

Beyond the AI-powered classrooms, Abiodun disclosed that the state is advancing complementary facilities, including a modern resource centre and a fully functional robotics laboratory, to encourage innovation, creativity and advanced digital competence among students.

“As a first step in providing continuous support, I am pledging the sum of N100 million to this institution.

“To underscore my commitment, I will release 50 per cent of the pledge, N50 million next week. This is not all; I will ensure before I leave office, we begin and complete at least one of the projects mentioned,” he said.

The governor also highlighted ongoing infrastructure upgrades at the school, noting that its science laboratories have been remodelled and equipped with up-to-date instructional tools to meet modern safety and learning standards.

He added that extensive rehabilitation work had been carried out on both boys’ and girls’ hostels to improve students’ comfort, security and general wellbeing.

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, Abiodun described RSS as more than an academic institution, but a symbol of enduring legacy and shared ownership.

“We are not just celebrating a school; we are also celebrating a living institution,” he said.

He commended the school’s alumni for their sustained involvement in preserving its heritage and supporting its growth, describing their efforts as vital to maintaining long-standing standards of excellence.

“These are not merely assets; they are statements of belief in the future, symbols of our shared sacrifice, and proof of what is possible when vision aligns with commitment.

“I have discovered that this school is far more than a school; it is a heritage institution, collectively owned, nurtured and sustained by a shared sense of responsibility,” the governor added.

Abiodun further disclosed that Remo Secondary School has been selected as one of Ogun State’s flagship schools. He urged current students to approach their education with dedication and integrity, and to uphold the tradition of excellence established by generations before them.