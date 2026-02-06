Residents of the Atijere community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a protest against the Ogun State Government’s claim of ownership over the oil-rich Eba Island. The protesters, carrying placards with different inscriptions, maintained that Eba Island remains administrativ...

Residents of the Atijere community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a protest against the Ogun State Government’s claim of ownership over the oil-rich Eba Island.

The protesters, carrying placards with different inscriptions, maintained that Eba Island remains administratively part of Ilaje Local Government Area.

They insisted that the island has, for decades, been under the undisputed control and governance of Ondo State.

According to the demonstrators, Eba Island is inhabited by indigenous Ilaje communities whose ancestral ties, economic livelihood, and cultural heritage are deeply rooted in Ondo State.

They argued that any contrary claim undermines the historical and administrative identity of the people.

The aggrieved residents appealed to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to urgently intervene by engaging the appropriate authorities to protect the territorial integrity of the state and the interests of the affected communities.

TVC News previously reported that the Ondo State Government has firmly rejected claims by the Ogun State Government suggesting ownership of an oil deposit located on Eba Island, describing the assertions as misleading, inconsistent, and unacceptable.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Allen Sowore, Ondo State accused Ogun State of engaging in “sensational media briefings and inaccurate public statements” over the location of a long-existing oil well, which it insists is situated in Atijere, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.