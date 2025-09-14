The Ogun State government has sent out serious advice to its residents across flood-prone communities to evacuate their homes immediately due to the expected overflow of rivers and predicted rise in sea levels in the coming weeks. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Env...

TOPSHOT - This areal view shows houses submerged by water in a flooded area in Adaha, on October 22, 2024. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ogun State government has sent out serious advice to its residents across flood-prone communities to evacuate their homes immediately due to the expected overflow of rivers and predicted rise in sea levels in the coming weeks.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, made available to TVC on Sunday, stating that the State Emergency Management Agency is on red alert as the flooding is predicted to occur between late September and mid-October, worsened by heavy rains.

According to the statement, residents are advised to stay clear of borehole waters during the period, and fish farmers are urged to harvest their livestock.

The statement reads, “Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, says the flooding could occur between late September and mid-October, worsened by heavy rains, tidal lock, and possible water release from Oyan Dam.

“He adds that the State Emergency Management Agency is on red alert, with evacuation camps already prepared. Residents are also advised to avoid borehole water during this period, while fish farmers are urged to harvest their stock to prevent losses.”

Communities likely to be affected include Isheri, Warewa, Akute, parts of Abeokuta, Ayetoro, Itele, Iju, and coastal areas such as Makun, Oni, Iwopin, Igele, Ifaara, Ebute-Imobi, Tungeji Island, and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area.

TVC previously reported that at least 70 houses have collapsed and dozens more severely damaged after hours of heavy rainfall in Malam Madori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The downpour, which began on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning and Monday morning, left several communities flooded, with waterways and culverts overwhelmed.

The worst-hit areas include Tonikutara, Gandun Sarki, Gandun Bundugoma, and Shagari Quarters.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/70-homes-collapse-as-flood-ravages-malam-madori-communities/