The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, passed away on Tuesday in her home state, Cross River, following a prolonged illness. The State Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, confirmed Okpe’s demise to newsmen on Tuesday. He said, “We lo...

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command, Florence Okpe, passed away on Tuesday in her home state, Cross River, following a prolonged illness.

The State Sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, confirmed Okpe’s demise to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said, “We lost Okpe this morning, Tuesday. Her family has confirmed the sad news. She had been sick for a while and was attending the clinic here in Ogun until she was given medical leave, after which she travelled to her hometown in Cross River State, where she eventually died.

“Okpe was no doubt an enigma, a very sound, resourceful and professional officer of unparalleled dedication to duty. I have sincerely lost a very dutiful officer. She was very dear to me, and it’s been a sad day since we were told of her death.

“The command commiserates with her family and loved ones and pray that the Almighty God will grant all of us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”