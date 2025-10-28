The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, has encouraged indigenes and residents of Onitsha to actively participate in the upcoming Anambra governorship election on November 8, while maintaining the community’s traditional stance of political neutrality. In a statement signed by Osita Anionwu, Chief of...

In a statement signed by Osita Anionwu, Chief of Staff to the Obi, the Obi-in-Council reminded citizens that Nigeria’s constitution upholds freedom of political association and participation.

“As a multi-party democracy, every citizen has the inalienable right to belong to, attend rallies, and canvass for any political party of his or her choice without coercion or force,” the statement reads.

The council emphasized that while individuals are free to join political parties or support candidates of their choice, they must not do so in the name of Onitsha or any of its constituent groups.

“For communal cohesion and well-being, all Onitsha constituent groups are, of necessity, politically non-partisan. We support and cooperate with duly elected governments at all levels,” it said.

The statement further clarified that some community leaders and chiefs had been seen at political events, but noted that such participation was strictly personal.

“It must be clearly understood that such individuals participate in these activities privately and not as representatives of their constituent groups, as they have no mandate to do so,” the council added.

The Obi-in-Council urged all eligible voters in Onitsha to take part in the electoral process, including voter registration and the forthcoming election.

“Every Onitsha indigene and resident should freely vote for their preferred candidate without fear, coercion, or intimidation,” the statement said.

It also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that the poll is transparent, credible, and peaceful.