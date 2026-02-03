Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has defended his recent appointment as South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement, saying the role aligns with his long-standing commitment to service, integrity and inclusive national development....

Iyiegbu made the remarks after receiving a visit from Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his residence.

According to him, the meeting provided an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions on national issues and leadership.

Reacting to public debate surrounding his appointment, Iyiegbu acknowledged the mixed reactions but maintained that meaningful change is best achieved through constructive engagement rather than political detachment.

He said the new role would not alter his principles or approach to leadership, stressing that service and community development remain central to his work.

Iyiegbu noted that influence is more effective when exercised from within, explaining his decision to align openly with the City Boy Movement.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUSVwgGiLbH/?igsh=MWNrdzcybmx6dnRjMg==

He described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “City Boy and a man of commerce”, adding that national progress requires collective effort across regions and political lines.

“All of us need all of us to achieve our national aspirations,” he said, pledging to carry Nigerians of all backgrounds along in his engagement.

Iyiegbu called for respect for differing opinions and urged the public to focus on constructive dialogue and value-driven nation-building.

He thanked supporters for their goodwill and reiterated his commitment to promoting an inclusive future.