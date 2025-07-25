The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers of corps members to actively support the scheme by either attending the orientation camp to collect their assigned corps members or reimbursing their transportation costs if they are unable to do so. This appeal was made by NYSC Director Ge...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged employers of corps members to actively support the scheme by either attending the orientation camp to collect their assigned corps members or reimbursing their transportation costs if they are unable to do so.

This appeal was made by NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, during the 2025 NYSC/Corps Employers’ Workshop held in Bauchi on Thursday.

General Nafiu emphasised that providing comfortable accommodation for corps members, or offering financial compensation in lieu of accommodation, would significantly enhance their ability to deliver effective and high-quality service. Such measures are essential in fostering a productive and supportive environment for the corps members as they fulfill their national duties.

Represented by the Director, Northeast Area Office 1, Bauchi, Agatha Banki, the DG explained that the workshop is an annual event that brings operators of the NYSC Scheme and corps employers in a strategic meeting that presents them with the avenue for exchange of ideas that enhance their operations.

He further highlighted the roles of corps employers to include the provision of accommodation, payment of transportation allowance, Healthcare provision as is available to regular staff, and provision of a healthy working environment.

Nafiu added that at the end of the workshop, participants must recommend steps to help build a proactive and enduring partnership between the NYSC Scheme and corps employers.

“You must hammer out more effective formats of communication among our organisations and come up with implementable solutions to the numerous problems that challenge corps administration and proffer solutions.

“I call on you to make individual and collective contributions in shaping the nation-building efforts of the corps members,” he said.

Earlier, the Bauchi state Coordinator of NYSC, Umoren Kufre, noted that the NYSC is dedicated to fostering mutual growth and development, adding that it is through meaningful partnerships with corps members’ employers that the scheme could truly maximise these endeavours.

“Strengthening our partnership is not merely a desirable goal but a necessity for fostering empowerment, innovation, and social responsibility.

“Throughout this workshop, we will engage in critical discussions, share experiences, and explore best practices that will help us strengthen our bonds and enhance the effectiveness of the NYSC in serving both corps members and the labour market”, he said.