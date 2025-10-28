The Director General of National Youth Service Corps Brigadier, General Olakunle Nafiu has enjoined Local Government Inspectors of the NYSC across the country to upscale their efficiency, discipline and integrity as these would influence positive public perception of the Scheme....

He said their role as the grassroot link between the Management and Corps Members in the 774 Local Government Areas across the country is very crucial to the success of the Scheme.

General Nafiu stated this while addressing the Local Government Inspectors at a Capacity Building Workshop organized for them in Abuja.

He added that NYSC’s investment in the Integrated System (NIS), Biometric Clearance Mechanism, and other ICT solutions was driven by the Scheme’s desire to ensure transparency, efficiency, and excellent service.

The Director General however added that technology alone cannot transform the system, but also the operators. In his words; “the success of every innovation we introduced depends on your willingness to adopt, adapt, and apply digital tools with discipline and purpose. This workshop is therefore not just a training exercise; it is an opportunity to redefine how you approach your duties, using technology as a catalyst for performance and accountability.

As we strengthen digital operations across formations, I urge you to internalize and demonstrate critical professional values that define a competent and ethical NYSC officer.

Develop the digital skills necessary to operate efficiently in a data-driven environment, and remain adaptable to change as new systems evolve.

Let your behavior reflect the values of patriotism, honesty, and service. Keep learning, keep improving, and keep abreast with emerging trends in ICT and administration. A learning officer is an empowered officer.

Beyond supervision, inspire your Corps Members through personal example. Guide them, support them, and model the discipline and patriotism the NYSC stands for.

Stay focused, stay committed, and never lose sight of the noble purpose behind your service.”

General Nafiu commended the resilience and commitment of the field inspectors and assured that Management was already taking deliberate steps to enhance their efficiency with operational tools.

The Director, Information and Communication Technology, Mrs Aminat Arunah, in her welcome address said the initiative underscored NYSC’s unwavering commitment to leveraging technology as a catalyst for discipline, accountability, and operational efficiency in the administration of Corps Members.

She added that the theme of the workshop, “Capacity Building Initiative: A Pathway to Enhancing Local Government Inspectors’ Efficiency in Corps Members’ Administration Using Digital Tools,” reflected NYSC’s renewed commitment to strengthening field operations through technology-driven competence.

She also said that NYSC, as a forward-looking institution, could not afford to remain static in the face of global technological advancement, as the Scheme’s administrative systems must evolve with it.

The ICT Director disclosed further that the success and sustainability of new innovations depended largely on the Local Government Inspectors.

“The introduction and expansion of initiatives such as the NYSC Integrated System (NIS), the Monthly Biometric Clearance attendance, and several other ICT-driven platforms have significantly improved transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the Scheme’s operations.

This initiative empowers informed decisions, minimize administrative delays, and uphold the integrity of NYSC operations.

Ultimately, it reflects our vision of a digitally proficient workforce capable of sustaining excellence in a fast-evolving public service environment”, Arunah said.