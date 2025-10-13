The management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved Thursday, 6th November, 2025, as the date for the Passing-out of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Corps Members. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Public Relations. Accor...

The management of the National Youth Service Corps has approved Thursday, 6th November, 2025, as the date for the Passing-out of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Corps Members.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Public Relations.

According to the statement, the programme of activities for the low-key Passing-out would be kick-started by Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) activities for Corps Members at the Local Government Areas across the country.

This would also be accompanied by the signing of final clearance letters by the Zonal Inspectors and issuance of the same to the outgoing Corps Members.

The Director General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, wishes all the Corps Members, passing out, including the Monitoring Officers on assignment, a successful Winding-up and Passing-out Exercise.