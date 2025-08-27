The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has charged the 10 new Directors of the Scheme and 825 other staff who were promoted to various grade levels in the recently held 2025 promotion exercise to be unrelenting in their efforts to project a good image for the Scheme....

Presenting promotion letters to the new Directors in his office, the Director General urged them to strive to do more in the discharge of their duties in line with the dictates of their new ranks, pointing out that to whom much is given, much is expected.

General Nafiu told the newly promoted officers that there is more work ahead that needed to be done. He expressed hope that God would imbue them with the grace to meet the demands of their new ranks.

In particular, the Director-General also charged the new Directors to be role models worthy of emulation by their subordinates.

The 10 new Directors include; Florence Yaakugh, Caroline Embu, Stephen Dewan, Rachel Idaewor, and Agatha Banki Okolo. Others are Chinyere Ekwe, Anthony Nzoka, Olusegun Alao, Levi Agim, and Nura Umar.

Similarly, 39 and 54 other officers were promoted to salary grade levels 16 and 15 as Deputy and Assistant Directors, respectively, while 593 others were elevated to various grade levels in the senior staff category.

In the junior category, 139 staff members previously on salary grade level 06 were also promoted to grade level 07, effectively moving into the senior staff category.

A total of 1,150 comprising 924 senior and 226 junior staff sat for the 2025 NYSC Staff promotion Exercise. The total number of those promoted represents 72.6% of those who sat for the examination.