The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps Members to appreciate the cultural values of their host communities....

The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps Members to appreciate the cultural values of their host communities.

He also enjoined them to use the opportunity of the service year to learn more about Nigeria’s natural endowments, and explore the values inherent in them.

The DG gave the charge during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps Members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wamakko, Sokoto State.

“You are guests here; therefore, you must respect your hosts.

“Do not look down on their culture and, please, try and understand why they do certain things,” he counseled.

Nafiu encouraged them to build friendship across ethnic and geographical lines, stressing that such would serve as foundation for successful business collaborations in future in addition to strengthening national unity.

“If you are from the South West and the only friends you make are from the South West, you have wasted this opportunity,” he said.

He advised them to leverage the country’s regional economic strengths, noting that understanding what different zones produced would create natural opportunities for inter-regional trade.

The DG warned the Corps Members against the use of the social media for divisive narratives, stressing that they should rely only on genuine sources of information that would promote national unity and integration.

He also advised them to acquire vocational and entrepreneurial skills while also ensuring prudent financial management to enhance their chances of self-employment and financial freedom.

Earlier, the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yaro, informed the DG that the State had registered 1,299 Corps Members comprising 762 males and 537 females, all of whom were being carried along in the Camp administration.