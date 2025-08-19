The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has condemned in strong terms the assault on one of its members, Edema Elohor Jennifer (AN/24C/0626), in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State. The agency in a Statement on Tuesday, said preliminary findings revealed that ...

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has condemned in strong terms the assault on one of its members, Edema Elohor Jennifer (AN/24C/0626), in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The agency in a Statement on Tuesday, said preliminary findings revealed that operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group forcefully entered a Corps Lodge in Oba, alleging the premises were being used for unlawful activities — a claim that remains unsubstantiated.

“During the incident, the operatives ordered all occupants to submit to a search, and in the process, physically assaulted Corps Member Jennifer, who was only on a visit to the lodge. The matter has since been formally reported to the police, and investigations are currently ongoing to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.” the statement added.

The NYSC Management reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the welfare and safety of all Corps Members nationwide, stressing that it would not tolerate any act of intimidation, harassment, or abuse against them.

The statement further appealed to host communities and the general public to support and safeguard Corps Members, particularly at their various places of primary assignment and residences, in order to foster a secure and conducive environment for national service.