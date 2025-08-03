The association said the decision followed recent engagements with the Federal Government, culminating in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) addressing nine core demands, including a new salary structure, better allowances, mass recruitment, and the creation of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Key meetings were held on Friday with top officials from the ministries of Health and Labour, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the Accountant General’s office, and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

Assistant Secretary-General of NANNM, Chidi Aligwe, confirmed the strike’s suspension and directed nurses and midwives nationwide to resume duties immediately.

In a circular signed by National President Haruna Mamman and General Secretary T.A. Shettima, the NEC stated it resolved to suspend the strike in line with the principles of dialogue and good faith, while monitoring government compliance with agreed timelines.

The leadership warned against any victimisation of members for participating in the strike and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and rights of nurses and midwives across Nigeria.