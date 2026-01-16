The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have initiated plans to restore dedicated tourism information desks at major airports nationwide as part of efforts to unlock Nigeria’s vast tourism potential. The decision was announced during a...

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have initiated plans to restore dedicated tourism information desks at major airports nationwide as part of efforts to unlock Nigeria’s vast tourism potential.



The decision was announced during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NTDA, Dr. Olayiwola Awakan, to the Managing Director and Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, at the FAAN headquarters in Lagos.

Dr. Awakan described airports as the first and most critical point of contact for international visitors, stressing that they serve as vital gateways to Nigeria’s tourism experience. He noted that tourism thrives on movement and connectivity, adding that FAAN plays a central role in shaping the initial impression visitors form about the country.

According to him, Nigeria is “sitting on a gold mine” of tourism opportunities across all regions, ranging from rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes to eco-tourism and adventure destinations. He emphasized the need for strong storytelling, accurate data, and seamless travel experiences to reposition the country as a world-class tourism destination.

A key outcome of the engagement was Dr. Awakan’s call for the return of tourism information desks at airports to provide arriving passengers with immediate access to guides, maps, attraction highlights, and local travel options, thereby improving visitor orientation and satisfaction.

In her response, Mrs. Kuku welcomed the renewed collaboration, describing aviation and tourism as naturally interconnected sectors. She commended Dr. Awakan for his consistent support and longstanding cordial relationship with FAAN, while affirming the agency’s readiness to work closely with NTDA to enhance passenger experience, improve airport infrastructure, and boost domestic and international tourist arrivals.

Both agencies also agreed to set up a joint committee to coordinate data sharing and supervise ongoing collaborative initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership.

The renewed focus on airport-based tourism support is expected to create a more welcoming first impression for visitors and showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural and natural diversity from the moment they arrive in the country.