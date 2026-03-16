The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into a railway incident involving a passenger train operating on the Rigasa–Idu rail corridor. The incident occurred at approximately 09:16 hours along the Jere–Asham section near Asham Station in Kaduna State. In a statement signed by the Bureau’s Director of…...

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into a railway incident involving a passenger train operating on the Rigasa–Idu rail corridor.

The incident occurred at approximately 09:16 hours along the Jere–Asham section near Asham Station in Kaduna State.

In a statement signed by the Bureau’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Funke Arowojobe, preliminary information indicates that shortly after departing Jere Station, a rear locomotive attached to the train became detached while the train was moving along a descending section of track.

The detached locomotive subsequently rolled forward and struck the rear portion of the train.

According to the statement, the train was conveying 429 passengers, alongside 46 crew members and 24 security personnel at the time of the incident.

No fatalities were recorded, though some passengers sustained injuries.

Personnel of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and security teams onboard the train provided immediate assistance, while medical personnel administered first aid to affected passengers.

The train later proceeded to Idu Station in Abuja, where additional support was provided.

The statement further noted that NSIB investigators have commenced evidence gathering and analysis to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation will examine technical, operational, and infrastructure factors, including train configuration, locomotive attachment systems, operational procedures, and relevant operational data.

Commenting, the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed concern for the affected passengers and reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to conducting a thorough investigation.