Hundreds of passengers were stranded early Monday after a passenger train travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Railway reportedly collided with a freight train near Asham, causing partial derailment and injuries to several travellers. According to reports, the incident forced a halt in services along the busy corridor. Officials of the Nigerian…...

Hundreds of passengers were stranded early Monday after a passenger train travelling along the Abuja–Kaduna Railway reportedly collided with a freight train near Asham, causing partial derailment and injuries to several travellers.

According to reports, the incident forced a halt in services along the busy corridor.

Officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation say injured passengers have been evacuated to Idu Train Station for medical attention.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

Passengers remain stranded as authorities assess damage and work to restore operations.