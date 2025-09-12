The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has revealed that initial toxicological tests on the crew of Air Peace’s Boeing 737-524 aircraft, registration 5N-BQQ, returned positive for substances, including indicators of alcohol consumption....

One cabin crew member also tested positive for THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

According to a statement signed by the Bureau’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the results are being assessed under the human performance and safety management components of the ongoing investigation.

The incident occurred on 13 July 2025 at Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Omagwa, Port Harcourt, when the aircraft, operating a scheduled Lagos–Port Harcourt service with 103 persons on board, landed long on Runway 21 after an unstabilised approach.

The aircraft touched down 2,264 metres from the runway threshold and came to a stop 209 metres into the clearway. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, with no injuries recorded.

In its preliminary safety recommendations, the NSIB directed Air Peace Limited to strengthen crew resource management (CRM) training, particularly in handling unstabilised approaches and go-around decisions, and to reinforce internal procedures for fitness-for-duty checks before flight dispatch.

The Bureau stressed that the findings remain preliminary and subject to further analysis. The final report will provide comprehensive conclusions and additional recommendations aimed at improving aviation safety in Nigeria.