The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 950 personnel across Jigawa State ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The deployment is part of efforts to ensure the safety of residents and protect critical infrastructure during the holiday period.

In a statement, the State Commandant, Muhammad Danjuma, said officers from various units have been mobilised to cover key locations across the state.

These include churches, markets, motor parks, malls, government buildings and other areas where large crowds are expected.

The Corps says it is also working with private security guards, especially those stationed at business centres and places of worship, to strengthen its operations.

Residents are being urged to cooperate with security personnel and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security post.

Parents and guardians have been advised to keep a close watch on their children during the celebrations.

The NSCDC is also calling for calm and order, and has extended Easter greetings to the Christian community and all residents of Jigawa State.