Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State have arrested four suspected vandals allegedly transporting vandalised telecommunication and power infrastructure from Kano to Lagos.

The suspects Mogaji Ibrahim, 40; Umaru Adamu, 32; Abba Muhazu, 19; and Adamu Idris, 25 were intercepted at the old Ore Toll Gate along the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence.

According to the NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor, the items recovered from the suspects include telecommunication wires, parts of BEDC transformers, high-tension cables, copper and armoured cables, and other cut-to-size metallic components.

“The suspects were transporting the items in a bid to evade detection, but our intelligence-led operations foiled their plans,” Aidamenbor stated.

He said the exhibits have been recovered and secured, and the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue to identify their sponsors and any wider syndicate involved in the crime.

Aidamenbor reaffirmed the NSCDC’s commitment to protecting critical national infrastructure and tackling economic sabotage across the country.