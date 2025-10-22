Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a suspect identified as Hassan Sani Jikan Mallam, who has been impersonating the office of the federal lawmaker representing Katsina Central Constituency in the House of Representatives. According to a Wednesday publication by ...

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a suspect identified as Hassan Sani Jikan Mallam, who has been impersonating the office of the federal lawmaker representing Katsina Central Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to a Wednesday publication by Eons Intelligence, a news platform known for reporting on crime and intelligence, the suspect was arrested alongside three accomplices, Obeten John, Abubakar Mohammed, and Lucky Ndirika Emenike, in Abuja for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, impersonation, and attempts to deceive the public.

According to preliminary investigations by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS), the prime suspect, Jikan Mallam, had been parading himself as a federal lawmaker representing Katsina Central Constituency. He reportedly issued letters and complimentary cards bearing the “National Assembly of Nigeria” insignia to gain access to ministries, embassies, and government offices.

According to the report, the syndicate’s activities were uncovered after the suspects requested an audience with the NSCDC Commandant General, claiming to be visiting as a serving lawmaker.

Upon interrogation, the prime suspect confessed to renting an SUV Prado with registration number ABC 359 GN, and hiring a security entourage from the Nigeria Police Force to accompany him on fraudulent visits to several government institutions, including the Ministry of Art and Culture, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, and the Spain Embassy in Maitama, where he allegedly submitted multiple visa applications under pretenses.

Exhibits recovered during the investigation include fake National Assembly letterheads, dispatch envelopes, complimentary cards, and letters addressed to various embassies and top government agencies. Photographs of the suspect posing with alleged foreign diplomats were also retrieved.

The Commandant of the Special Intelligence Squad, Commandant A.S. Dandaura, confirmed that all four suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime, assuring that they will be prosecuted in a competent court to serve as a deterrent to others.

Dandaura urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies to prevent similar acts of impersonation and fraud.