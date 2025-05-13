The National Sports Commission, NSC, has sent a resounding congratulatory message to the Nigeria U20 Team, the Flying Eagles for booking a semi final ticket at the AFCON U20 tournament in Egypt and ultimately securing their place at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

The Aliyu Zubairu team achieved the feat after knocking out defending Champions Senegal in the quarter finals of the tournament on Monday at the Suez Canal stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

An excited Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, said the performance of the boys has steadily improved with every game they played and were a better side against their Senegalese opponents.

” I must thank the Nigeria Football Federation for this qualification feat which shows the collective resilience of the boys and their coaching crew”.

” The boys performance so far only showed the hard work that was put into the team both in preparations and camping”.

” We have a very good record at this level and the boys showed it with their performance today, and on behalf of all Nigerians and Mr President, I want to charge them to remain focused until they win the tournament”.

The Director General of the NSC Hon Bukola Olopade added that the feat of the Flying Eagles is the latest success story the Country is witnessing from its various Sports Federations.

” It’s not a fluke that we are seeing that most of our National teams in different Sports are producing impressive performances at international competitions because based on the mandate given to us, Mr President is very intentional about the sustainability of the Country’s Sports Development from the Grassroots”.

” This is why we are deliberately committed to adequate funding of the various Federations so that our players and athletes get the support they need at all times to give their all while representing the Country”.

The DG further expressed confidence that he has no doubt that having crossed the first hurdle of securing the World cup ticket in Chile, the Flying Eagles can now go all the way to winning the tournament.

Nigeria will take on South Africa in one of the semi final matches for a place in the final while it will be a north African affair when Host Egypt take on Morocco in the other semi final match.