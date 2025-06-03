A delegation from the National Sports Commission (NSC) has paid a condolence visit to the Government and people of Kano State, as well as families affected by the recent tragic road accident involving members of the state’s contingent returning from the 2024 National Sports Festival.

The high-level delegation, led by NSC Director of Finance, Alamin Mustapha, included Director of Facilities Muhammed Rabiu and Special Assistant on Special Duties and Protocol, Kawu Ahmed Muazu. They delivered a personal message of sympathy on behalf of NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade.

“We came not just to mourn, but to stand with you in person,” Mr Mustapha said. “Having met with some of the grieving families, we leave with heavier hearts but a firmer resolve to ensure that their pain is not in vain.”

In the wake of the tragedy, the NSC reiterated its commitment to fast-tracking stricter national safety protocols for sporting contingents.

Key measures include mandatory vehicle inspection and certification prior to national events, comprehensive insurance coverage for all team members, improved accommodation and logistics planning, and post-event safety audits to ensure accountability.

“When we first made these commitments, it was policy. After this visit, it is now personal,” the Commission stated.

Acknowledging the profound impact of the incident—particularly on families that lost their primary breadwinners—the NSC announced plans to work closely with the Kano State Government on a series of support initiatives.

These include the establishment of a relief and welfare package for bereaved families, the potential creation of a memorial or annual award in honour of the deceased, and psychosocial support for survivors and next of kin.

“The stories we heard, the children left behind, the dreams cut short—it moved us deeply,” the NSC noted. “While nothing can replace a life, we must ensure their memory lives on with dignity and action.”

The Commission also commended the Kano State Government for declaring a state-wide day of mourning and urged Nigerians to keep the people of Kano in their thoughts and prayers.

“Sport is a unifying force in Nigeria, and in this moment, so is grief. Let us unite in compassion, remembrance, and a renewed commitment to the safety and welfare of all our athletes,” the NSC said.

Further details of the planned support initiatives will be announced following consultations with key stakeholders in the sporting sector.